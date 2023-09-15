Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQE launched in India, comes in 500 4MATIC variant only

Mercedes-Benz EQE comes as the third all-electric car in India from the German luxury automaker.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Sep 2023, 14:12 PM
1/7 Mercedes-Benz EQE has been launched in India at an introductory price of 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV comes as the third EV from the German automaker after the EQS sedan and EQB SUV. Also, it is positioned between the EQS and EQB and currently the most expensive electric SUV from the brand in the country, as the EQB is priced at 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
2/7 The rivals to the Mercedes-Benz EQE include the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and the Jaguar iPace. The automaker is offering a whopping 10-year warranty on the battery pack of the car. Also, Mercedes-Benz claims the EQE will require servicing once in two years only.
3/7 Mercedes-Benz EQE featuring the automaker's contemporary styling philosophy. It gets a 3D star-studded glossy black front panel that replaces the conventional front grille. The closed-off panel also blends perfectly with the sleek LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. There is a slim LED strip running the width of the SUV's front profile, positioned at the top of the black panel.

4/7 Mercedes-Benz EQE is available in nine different exterior colour options and two interior shades as well. The SUV comes with an adaptive AIRMATIC suspension setup that promises a smooth and comfortable riding experience for the occupants.
5/7 Mercedes-Benz EQE comes with a host of advanced technology-enabled features. The most prominent feature inside the cabin is the large Hyperscreen display featuring a 56-inch centre screen, which comes complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster and a soft-touch centre console.
6/7 Among other features onboard the SUV are 15-speaker sound system, ventilated and eight different massage option-enabled seats, 360-degree camera with transparent bonnet technology that allows the driver to see what's ahead and beneath the SUV.
7/7 Mercedes-Benz EQE in India comes available only in one variant, which is the top model in the global portfolio. The 500 4MATIC units gets an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup. Powering this SUV is a 90.6 kWh lithium battery pack, paired with dual electric motors, with each fitted to one axle and channeling power to all the four wheels. The electric powertrain churns out 402 bhp peak power and 858 Nm peak torque and promises 765 km range on a single charge.
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2023, 14:12 PM IST
