In pics: Mercedes-AMG EQE blends electric sportiness with luxury

Mercedes-AMG EQE comes with a sleek appearance and it comes as the latest model in the EQ lineup.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 08:09 PM
Mercedes-AMG EQE comes as the pure electric version of the popular E-Class.
The car comes with a sleek and wide LED strip connecting the two taillights and running through the centre of the tailgate.
Mercedes-AMG EQE gets aeroplane turbine influenced AC vents.
The cockpit appears neat and compact and purely driver-centric.
Dual-beam LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated into the cluster add zing to the front fascia.
The car gets EQ signature front panel blended perfectly to the headlamps.
Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds at 220 kmph top speed.
The sport seats with plush comfortable material add extra appeal to the cabin.
Mercedes-AMG EQE comes with a suave coupe like appearance at the back.
Mercedes-AMG has focused on aerodynamic efficiency of the car, which is clearly visible through the exterior.
First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 08:09 PM IST
TAGS: mercedes mercedes-amg mercedes-benz mercedes-amg eqe mercedes eqe luxury car
