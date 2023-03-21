Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Kia EV5 concept looks heavily influenced by EV9, launch in late 2023

The Kia EV5 concept previews a butch-looking pure electric SUV that will launch later this year in China.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM
1/8 The Kia EV5 concept previews a butch-looking pure electric SUV, which is heavily influenced by the Kia EV9 and will launch later in 2023 in China.
2/8 The front profile appears quite identical to the EV9, with the closed panel in place of conventional radiator grille, extreme corner positioned sleek LED headlamps and blunt nose section.
3/8 The side profile of the EV concept appears clean with minimal creases, asymmetrical designed large wheels sitting under the black wheelarches, while a floating roof enhances its visual appeal.

4/8 Rear profile of the Kia EV5 concept gets a sleek C shaped LED taillight covering almost the entire width of the tailgate, while a chunky skid plate too is visible.
5/8 Half of the dashboard is covered by the sleek and floating dashtop infotainment screen that is complemented by the octagonal steering wheel with minimal sleek buttons on it.
6/8 The car gets swivelling seats that are identical to the Kia EV9, offering a lounge like vibe.
7/8 There is no conventional centre console between the front seats, instead the EV5 gets a storage ahead of the seats, allowing a bench-like appearance at the front.
8/8 The cabin sports a large panoramic sunroof that is claimed to work as a solar panel, but ts functionality is yet to be revealed.
First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV5 Kia EV5 concept concept car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
