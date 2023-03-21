In pics: Kia EV5 concept looks heavily influenced by EV9, launch in late 2023
The Kia EV5 concept previews a butch-looking pure electric SUV that will launch later this year in China.
The Kia EV5 concept previews a butch-looking pure electric SUV, which is heavily influenced by the Kia EV9 and will launch later in 2023 in China.
The front profile appears quite identical to the EV9, with the closed panel in place of conventional radiator grille, extreme corner positioned sleek LED headlamps and blunt nose section.
The side profile of the EV concept appears clean with minimal creases, asymmetrical designed large wheels sitting under the black wheelarches, while a floating roof enhances its visual appeal.
Rear profile of the Kia EV5 concept gets a sleek C shaped LED taillight covering almost the entire width of the tailgate, while a chunky skid plate too is visible.
Half of the dashboard is covered by the sleek and floating dashtop infotainment screen that is complemented by the octagonal steering wheel with minimal sleek buttons on it.
The car gets swivelling seats that are identical to the Kia EV9, offering a lounge like vibe.
There is no conventional centre console between the front seats, instead the EV5 gets a storage ahead of the seats, allowing a bench-like appearance at the front.
The cabin sports a large panoramic sunroof that is claimed to work as a solar panel, but ts functionality is yet to be revealed.
