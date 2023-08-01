Kia EV5 to break cover in flesh this month, looks like a trimmed EV9

Kia is gearing up to unveil its next electric car in production guise this month. The Kia EV5, which broke cover in the concept form at the Shanghai Motor Show in March this year is ready to be showcased in production form at the Chengdu Motor Show later this month. The South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai group is aiming to introduce the EV5 in the Chinese market first, where it will compete with BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Speaking about the design of the Kia EV5, the electric SUV looks very similar to the Kia EV9. However, there are distinctive styling elements as well, as was showcased in the concept model. Kia EV5 is expected to be slightly smaller in size than EV6.

Korean Car Blog claims that the Kia EV5 will come powered by an 82 kWh battery pack and will enable the car to run a 598 km range on a single charge. The EV5 is underpinned by the same E-GMP architecture as the EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It will come featuring a 400-volt system as compared to the 800-volt setup found in the EV6 and Ioniq 5. This means the EV5 will take a slightly longer time to charge. However, this also translates to lower pricing for the EV.

The report claims that after launching in the Chinese market, Kia will introduce the car globally in other markets at a later stage. In the North American and European markets, the Kia EV5 is expected to feature an NCM battery, while the Chinese versions use LFP packs. In China, the electric car will go on sale later in 2023, while the other global markets will see the car in 2024.

