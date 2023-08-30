HT Auto
In pics: This compact Kia electric SUV could be a perfect fit for Indian buyers

The Kia EV5 electric compact SUV broke cover in its production guise before going on sale in late 2023.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM
1/7
Kia Motors has finally took the wrap off the preduction-spec Kia EV5 electric compact SUV in Chengdu Motor Show in China ahead of its launch in the country later this year. The EV will go on sale in other global markets from 2024 and expected to reach India too by 2025. Upon launch in India, it will strengthen Kia's bet in the country's electric car market.
2/7
The electric compact SUV looks identical to the concept version that was showcased earlier. Also, it looks highly similar to its bigger and more premium sibling Kia EV9. However, there are some distinctive styling elements that make it different from the EV9.
3/7
The boxy shape of the SUV makes it eye-catching along with other design elements like Tiger face front profile, sleek and sharp LED headlamps and taillights, 21-inch large unique looking wheels, side body cladding, scuff plates and a floating roof feel.
4/7
Dimensionally, the EV5 measures 4,615 mm in length and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes the EV5 similar to Kia Sportage SUV and 135 mm shorter than the Tesla Model Y. Also, the SUV looks smaller than its sibvling Kia EV9.
5/7
Kia EV5's cabin comes as a spacious one offering ample comfort and space to the occupants. Aother interesting feature of the car is the availablility of mood lighting that offers 64 different colours including 10 distinctive colours specially developed by the South Korean automaker.
6/7
The first thing inside the cabin that grabs attention is the multifunction steering wheel and the complementing large digital display that combines both th instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The dashboard layout looks simple and linear with the sculpted styling and overall features.
7/7
On the powertrain front, the Kia EV5 gets a BYD-sourced Blade series battery pack that is combined with a single electric motor, channelling power to the front wheels. Kia has not revealed the true range of the EV5. Also, expect a dual motor configuration to be on offer as well.
First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV5 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

