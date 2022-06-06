Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Energica Experia Electric Tourer Promises 420 Km Range, 180 Kmph Speed

In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed

Energica Experia electric tourer is capable of being charged in three different modes - Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charger.
By : Updated on : 06 Jun 2022, 02:57 PM
1/10 Energica Experia electric tourer comes available at a starting price of $25,880.
2/10 Energica Experia electric tourer comes with an identical visual appearance to the Ducati Multistrada.
3/10 Energica Experia electric tourer gets a five-inch full digital display that comes with seven different riding modes.
4/10 Energica Experia electric tourer is capable of running up to 420 km range on a single charge.

5/10 Energica Experia electric tourer can sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.5 seconds.
6/10 Energica Experia electric tourer comes promising an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.
7/10 Energica Experia electric tourer gets dual disc brakes at front and a single disc at rear combined with traction control and ABS.
8/10 Energica Experia electric tourer gets fast charging capability that allows 0-80 per cent charging in 40 minutes.
9/10 The beak like front fascia exactly same as the Ducati Multistrada series models.
10/10 Energica Experia electric tourer gets a sculpted and aggressive looking front fascia with LED projector headlamps.
First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 02:57 PM IST
TAGS: Energica Experia electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility
