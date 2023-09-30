HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mxmoto Mxv Eco Electric Scooter Launched With Up To 120 Km Of Range At 95,000

Check out this electric scooter with upto 120 km of range and price of 95,000

mXmoto, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called mXv Eco and will join the manufacturer's lineup with the MX9 electric motorcycle. The brand is also working on a new electric cruiser motorcycle which will be called M16. The mXmoto mXv will be offered in two versions. The only difference between the variants is the battery pack and riding range.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Depending on the variant, the mXmoto mXv has a range between 80 km and 120 km.
Depending on the variant, the mXmoto mXv has a range between 80 km and 120 km.

The smaller battery pack has a claimed riding range between 80 km to 100 km on a single charge. It is priced at 84,999 ex-showroom. The larger battery pack has a claimed riding range of between 105 km and 120 km. It is priced at 94,999 ex-showroom.

mXmoto is using LifePO4 battery packs for the mXv electric scooter. They are detachable and come with a circuitry that prevents overcharging. The electric motor on offer is a 3000-watt BLDC Hub unit. It is rated for 580 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque. mXmoto says that the motor has a 98 per cent conversion efficiency. mXv Eco is also equipped with a 38 AMP controller that enables regenerative braking.

In terms of features, there is a TFT screen, onboard navigation, calling support through Bluetooth, cruise control, reverse assist, LED lighting and self-diagnosis. The manufacturer is also offering a front-disc brake and contrast stitching for the seat. mXmoto says that the scooter comes with LED Daytime Running Lamp, adaptive lighting, and variable light intensity and they are offering a rear top box as a free accessory.

Also Read : BMW iX1 EV launched in India at 66.90 lakh, promises up to 440 km range

“Despite being the budget scooter, mXv ECO is loaded with all the high-end features, including a 6-inch TFT screen, 3000 Watt BLDC Hub Motor, and high-efficiency regenerative braking. The posh and powerful scooter is equipped with LiFePO4 batteries, which are known for their unmatched quality, efficiency, and performance all over the world," said Rajendra Malhotra, Managing Director, mXmoto.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM IST
TAGS: mXmoto electric scooters electric vehicles EV mXv

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.