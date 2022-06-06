In pics: Energica Experia electric tourer promises 420 km range, 180 kmph speed
Energica Experia electric tourer is capable of being charged in three different modes - Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charger.
Energica Experia electric tourer comes available at a starting price of $25,880.
Energica Experia electric tourer comes with an identical visual appearance to the Ducati Multistrada.
Energica Experia electric tourer gets a five-inch full digital display that comes with seven different riding modes.
Energica Experia electric tourer is capable of running up to 420 km range on a single charge.
Energica Experia electric tourer can sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.5 seconds.
Energica Experia electric tourer comes promising an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.
Energica Experia electric tourer gets dual disc brakes at front and a single disc at rear combined with traction control and ABS.
Energica Experia electric tourer gets fast charging capability that allows 0-80 per cent charging in 40 minutes.
The beak like front fascia exactly same as the Ducati Multistrada series models.
Energica Experia electric tourer gets a sculpted and aggressive looking front fascia with LED projector headlamps.
First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 02:57 PM IST
