Hyundai Kona Electric silently discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has silently removed the Kona Electric from its website. It seems like the manufacturer has started preparing for the launch of the Creta EV so they decided to discontinue the Kona Electric. Hyundai never updated the Kona Electric in the Indian market and it was the first electric vehicle that the brand brought to India. However, the sales were a bit slow because of the ageing interior design and the fact that it was a crossover in a day and age where everyone is preferring SUVs.

Hyundai has confirmed that they will launch their first mass market electric vehicle in January 2025. It would be the electrified version of the Creta and it will built at the brand’s Tamil Nadu facility, near Chennai. It makes sense for Hyundai to launch Creta EV first because ICE version of the Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market and it has been doing really well.

Hyundai Creta EV: Range

There is currently no information available regarding the specifications of the Creta EV, but it is anticipated to provide a claimed range of approximately 400-500 km. This range is similar to what Maruti Suzuki has disclosed for their upcoming eVX electric SUV, which is expected to have a range of 550 km.

Also Read : Hyundai India to launch four EV models, including Creta EV by fiscal year end

One potential major distinction between the Creta EV and eVX could be the platform they are built on. The eVX is set to utilize a dedicated electric skateboard platform, which would result in generous cabin space due to the wheels being positioned at the corners and the floorboard being composed of the battery pack. At present, it remains uncertain whether the Creta EV will adopt a new electric skateboard platform or if the existing Creta platform will be modified to accommodate an electric drivetrain.

As of now, the price of the SUV has not been revealed. But it can be expected that the Creta EV could be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh mark. The Creta EV is expected to go against MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XUV400.

First Published Date: