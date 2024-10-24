Hyundai Creta EV to debut in 2025. Check expected range, features, tech and more

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be unveiled next year at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, and the highly-anticipated mid-size SUV is key to the company’s EV strategy in India. Hyundai Motor India recently announced that it is aiming to significantly expand its EV portfolio, and the automaker is going to start by converting the Creta to go green. The Creta has been one of the most popular products within Hyundai India’s portfolio and commands a cult-like following. The carmaker plans to use the Creta’s brand value to draw the desired traction that they could not pull with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5. With a debut expected next year, HT Auto presents a list of our expectations from the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV:

1 Hyundai Creta EV: Expected design and platform updates The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the mid-size SUV’s facelift that was launched earlier this year, and it is expected to share design elements with the ICE model alongside EV-specific styling cues. Given the tradition of making design changes for most new electric versions of existing ICE-powered vehicles, we can expect the same for the Creta EV. While the spy shots suggest that headlamp and DRL design will be carried over, Hyundai is expected to fit the car with a closed panel instead of the regular radiator grille. The car is also likely to come riding on a new set of alloy wheels that are optimised for providing better aerodynamics. The Creta EV will be built on an updated variation of the K2 architecture, the same platform that underpins the existing Hyundai Creta.

2 Hyundai Creta EV: Interior changes The Creta EV is expected to be positioned as a premium category vehicle, and with this, the electric mid-size SUV should feature an upmarket interior with premium materials and a broader range of tech. The cabin could get newly upholstered in premium leatherette material and is expected to include a electric panoramic sunroof. Front-row occupants are likely to get electrically-adjustable and ventilated seats while the second row retains the two-step reclining functionality. Hyundai is expected to put in a new gear selector, as well as update the centre console layout. Changes could further include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with adjustable profiles.

3 Hyundai Creta EV: Tech and safety features Hyundai is expected to fit in a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and the instrument cluster, similar to the one in the ICE model, and this will allow for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Creta EV will likely carry over most tech and safety features and is expected to come with Level-2 ADAS that includes a 360-degree surround-view camera for checking blindspots. The front row is expected to be treated with a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox while second row passengers get access to rear AC vents with USB charging ports.

