Hyundai Creta EV to launch soon. Here's how much range it will offer

Hyundai Motor India had recently announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the country significantly. The company plans to expand its EV portfolio starting with the much awaited Creta EV . The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to break covers at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

The Hyundai Creta EV will fill the gap in the company’s EV portfolio after the Kona EV was discontinued. Interestingly, the Kona Electric couldn't fetch the desired sales numbers, while the Ioniq 5 being a premium offering is also not bringing much numbers for the automaker. In this situation, the Hyundai Creta EV could be a crowd-puller for this South Korean auto major. It will rival the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV.

The Creta has been one of the most successful products for the brand in India since its launch. With the Creta EV, Hyundai will bank on the Creta brand’s popularity to pull the desired numbers. As the automaker is currently working on the Creta EV, here are some of the key details of the upcoming electric SUV.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design and platform

The Hyundai Creta EV will be built on a modified version of the K2 architecture, which also underpins the current ICE-powered Creta. Drawing inspiration from the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Creta EV is expected to share many design elements with its ICE counterpart while incorporating unique EV-specific styling.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to ditch the traditional front radiator grille in favour of a closed panel and feature aero-alloy wheels to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Additionally, distinctive EV-themed design touches are also anticipated.

Hyundai Creta EV: Interior and features

Hyundai is expected to position the Creta EV as a premium offering over the ICE Creta with an upmarket interior as compared to the current Creta. In addition to this, EV specific interior design elements are also expected to be featured with the Creta EV.

The cabin is expected to have a dual-screen setup, integrating the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Additional highlights will include a 360-degree surround view camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Hyundai Creta EV: Powertrain

While the specific details about the powertrain and specifications for the Hyundai Creta EV are still under wraps, it is anticipated that the model will be offered two battery pack options. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to deliver a range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.

For comparison, the recently launched Tata Curvv EV, available with 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, offers ranges of 502 kilometers and 585 kilometers, respectively. Hyundai is likely to target similar range figures for the Creta EV to stay competitive in the growing EV market.

