Hyundai Creta EV to be launched at 2025 Bharat Mobility Show: Key expected highlights

Hyundai is set to unveil the Creta EV next year, and it is key to the carmaker’s electric vehicle plans in India. The South Korean carmaker will take the wraps off the much-awaited Tata Curvv EV rival at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January, and this will be its third electric model in India after the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Hyundai Motor India recently stated that it will expand its EV lineup, starting with the electric version of the Creta. The Creta is one of the most popular models in Hyundai India’s offerings and commands a loyal fanbase. The carmaker plans to use the Creta’s strong brand authority to attract a level of interest that they were not able to generate with the Kona Electric or the Ioniq 5.
Latest spy shots suggest that the Creta EV will bring taillights similar to those found on the regular ICE-powered model. Hyundai brought out the latest generation of the Creta SUV in January this year, and the new model carries updated design and features. The Creta EV is expected to retain much of the styling alongside EV-specific design elements. With the debut around the corner, here is a list of expectations from the Hyundai Creta EV:
The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be based on the mid-size SUV’s facelift that was launched earlier this year as per spy shots. The camouflaged test mule shows the Creta EV with a connected taillight at the rear, a similar rear bumper, and a shark-fin antenna, among other features. The absence of a tailpipe, however, will be the most significant difference in the Creta Electric Vehicle. Expect Creta EV badging in the back as well. While it seems that the headlamp and DRL design will be carried over, Hyundai plans to replace the standard radiator grille with a closed panel. The car will also most likely be equipped with a new set of alloy wheels designed to improve aerodynamics. The Creta EV will be built on an updated version of the K2 architecture, the same platform as the current Hyundai Creta.
The Creta EV is expected to be positioned as a premium category car, which means it will bring an upmarket interior with quality materials and a wider variety of tech features. The cabin could be upholstered in premium leatherette and will most likely include an electric panoramic sunroof. The front-row seats are anticipated to be electrically adjustable and ventilated, while the second row keeps the two-step reclining feature. Hyundai is expected to install a new gear selector and change the centre console layout. Additional changes could include a new three-spoke steering wheel and ambient lighting with changeable profiles.
It is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will include a dualscreen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to that found in the ICE model. This will feature wireless connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Most tech and safety features are expected to be carried over to the Creta EV, and these will further include Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree surround-view camera for detecting blind spots. The front row will be provided with a wireless phone charger and a cooled glovebox, while second row passengers will have access to rear AC vents alongside USB charging outlets.
Specifications are not yet known, but it is expected that the Hyundai Creta EV will be available in two variants with different options for the battery packs. The recently launched Tata Curvv EV, which the Creta EV will be pitted against, has 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options which offer a range of 430 km and 502 km respectively. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to meet this with similar configurations and offer an 500 km single-charge range.
