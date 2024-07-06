Hyundai Creta EV is all set for a launch in 2025. Here’s what to expect

Hyundai is making a strategic shift in India, prioritising the development of mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). This focus is evident with the upcoming launch of the Creta EV, a compact SUV expected to arrive next year. The Hyundai Creta EV is just the first of four new electric vehicles planned by Hyundai, aligning with their long-term goal of offering five locally-produced EVs by 2030.

By targeting a popular segment with a well-known model like the Creta, Hyundai aims to capture a significant share of the burgeoning Indian EV market. Furthermore, their commitment to localising key components like batteries and powertrains suggests a strategic focus on cost reduction, making their EVs more accessible to a wider range of Indian consumers. This multi-pronged approach positions Hyundai as a strong contender in the rapidly evolving Indian EV landscape.

Hyundai Creta EV: Expected features and range

The Hyundai Creta EV is poised to be a major player in the burgeoning electric SUV market. This new addition to the popular Hyundai Creta lineup will mark the beginning of Hyundai's new electric offensive in India.

The Creta EV is expected to maintain the essence of the original Hyundai Creta, with a redesigned front end to establish its electric identity. Most features from the ICE version are likely to carry over, with the addition of EV-specific upgrades.

Recent spy shots offer a sneak peek at the Creta EV's design. Expect the Hyundai Creta EV to sport fresh LED daytime running lights up front, mirroring the recent update to the 2024 Creta. The taillights might carry over unchanged, but distinctive windmill-inspired alloy wheels, a hallmark design feature for Hyundai EVs, will set the Creta EV apart from its gasoline-powered siblings.

The anticipated driving range of 400-500 kms on a single charge makes the Hyundai Creta EV a compelling choice for everyday commutes and even longer journeys. Inside, the cabin is expected to receive a significant upgrade, featuring a new steering wheel design and a digital instrument cluster. Rumours suggest a more comprehensive overhaul of the dashboard, potentially including touch-based controls and a dual-screen setup similar to other Hyundai EVs.

The Hyundai Creta EV's interior is expected to see a significant overhaul. The steering wheel design may be similar to the three-spoke layout with integrated controls found in the global Hyundai Kona facelift EV. A new digital instrument cluster is also likely. The dashboard layout will undergo a substantial redesign, potentially incorporating touch-based climate controls and a reworked center console. A dual-screen setup, similar to those seen in the Hyundai Kona or Hyundai Ioniq 5, could also be included.

Hyundai Motor was seen testing the electric version of its best-selling model Creta in India. For the first time, the Creta EV spy shots have revealed what the interiors of the SUV may look like. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)

Reports suggest the Hyundai Creta EV will be well-equipped, offering features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system for enhanced visibility, and potentially Level 2 ADAS driver-assistance technology. Leaked images show a front camera on the closed grille, which could be part of this advanced system.

With a price range expected to fall between ₹20-30 lakh, the Hyundai Creta EV will be a strong contender in the growing electric SUV segment, competing with the likes of Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, and BYD Atto 3. The Creta EV's combination of familiar design elements, modern features, and a competitive price tag might just position it as a compelling option for Indian car buyers looking to make the switch to electric vehicles.

