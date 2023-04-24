Hyundai begins delivery of Ioniq 5 EV in India

Hyundai Motor has started to deliver Ioniq 5 to customers in India from this month. The EV, launched in January this year, is the second electric car from the Korean auto giant. The delivery of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has started almost three months since it was launched during the Auto Expo 2023. The electric vehicle, which is the technical cousin to Kia EV6 electric crossover, comes at a price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first batch of the Ioniq 5 EVs are being despatched by the carmaker to customers across India. Unlike Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in India. However, Hyundai had said that it will only sell 500 units of the Ioniq 5 in India this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is similar to the Kia EV6 in terms of its dimensions. The electric car stands 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm. However, in terms of design, it is in stark contrast to its Korean cousin with its rather simplistic look. It gets parametric pixel LED headlamps and a clamshell bonnet, auto-flush door handles, parametric pixel LED taillights and active aero alloy wheels.

The interior of the Ioniq 5 is also simplistic, yet packed with features. The seats are made from eco-processed leather. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12.3-inch dual screen projecting instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai also offers BlueLink connected car technology, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and more with the EV. It also comes with V2L or Vehicle to Load technology that enables it to double up as a charger.

The Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack. The electric vehicle offers a range of 631 kms, certified by ARAI. The Ioniq 5 is powered by a single PMS electric motor that can churn out 214 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. The Ioniq 5 also comes with a host of safety features including level 2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more.

