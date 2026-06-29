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Hero Vida NEX 2 self-balancing electric trike design patented in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2026, 16:59 pm
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  • Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand is expanding its electric mobility line with the NEX 2, a self-balancing electric trike. A design patent has been filed in India, hinting at future production. 

The trike features a unique design, self-balancing technology, and large storage for everyday usability.
The trike features a unique design, self-balancing technology, and large storage for everyday usability.
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₹600/ month
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Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility brand Vida has taken another step towards expanding its future mobility portfolio. The company has filed a design patent in India for the Vida NEX 2, a futuristic self-balancing electric trike that was first showcased as a concept at EICMA 2025. While a design patent does not confirm an imminent launch, it suggests that Hero is actively working towards bringing the concept closer to production or at least protecting the design language.

The Trike comes with two wheels in the front and a single wheel at the rear.
The Trike comes with two wheels in the front and a single wheel at the rear.

Patent design remains close to the concept

The patent images reveal that the production-bound design remains largely unchanged from the concept displayed in Milan. The NEX 2 adopts a reverse trike layout with two wheels at the front and a single wheel at the rear, offering the stability of a three-wheeler.

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Up front, the electric trike gets a large windscreen, a sculpted front apron and slim LED lighting elements. The bodywork appears aerodynamic, while the compact rear section houses a sporty tail design. It also features alloy wheels with V-shaped spokes, retractable footpegs, sturdy grab rails and a circular digital instrument console.

Self-balancing technology is the highlight

The biggest talking point of the Vida NEX 2 is its self-balancing capability. Hero claims the trike can automatically stabilise itself at low speeds and while stationary, reducing the need for riders to balance the vehicle at traffic signals or in stop-and-go city traffic.

The front suspension also appears significantly more complex than that of a conventional scooter. It is expected to allow the vehicle to lean into corners, similar to premium leaning trikes sold in international markets. This should help preserve a motorcycle-like riding experience despite the additional front wheel.

Also Read : Hero Passion+ Disc launched at 84,128 with 71 kmpl mileage

Practicality hasn't been ignored

Apart from its futuristic design, the NEX 2 also focuses on everyday usability. Patent documents reveal a large covered storage compartment integrated into the front section, adding practicality for daily commuting. Hero has reportedly described the vehicle as a "three-wheeled electric motorcycle with a storage compartment" in the patent filing.

Expected powertrain details

Hero has not disclosed technical specifications for the NEX 2 yet. However, it is expected to use a high-torque electric motor paired with a direct-drive transmission. The battery pack is likely to be mounted low within the chassis to improve the centre of gravity and overall handling.

Although official figures remain under wraps, the electric trike is expected to offer fast-charging capability and a real-world range of over 100 km on a single charge. Unlike conventional family-oriented electric scooters, the NEX 2 is likely to prioritise performance and urban manoeuvrability.

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First Published Date: 29 Jun 2026, 16:59 pm IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Vida electric vehicles EV

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