Harley-Davidson to go all-electric in future

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is going through a change, which will transform it into an all-electric brand in future. CEO and chairman of the iconic US auto company Jochen Zeitz have said to Dezeen that the motorcycle manufacturer will go all-electric in future. However, it didn't give any specific timeline for this transition to happen. But, considering the changes the brand has witnessed over the past few years, it can be said that HD is electrifying itself slowly but steadily.

Harley-Davidson's chairman and CEO said that the company is currently transitioning to become all-electric at some point down the line. "At some point in time, Harley Davidson will be all-electric. But that's a long-term transition that needs to happen. It's not something you do overnight," Zeitz said. However, he stressed that this transformation won't happen overnight. He didn't reveal any target year as well.

Over the past few years, Harley has deepened its product electrification measures slowly but steadily. The LiveWire was the first production model from the company, which took years of development. Despite a high price tag, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire generated positive customer feedback. However, the high price barred the company from registering a high sales volume for this model.

The LiveWire comes as an independent brand from Harley-Davidson, which is focused on electric motorcycles. The LiveWire ONE was the first model from the brand with a $21,999 price tag, while the next in the pipeline is the S2 Del Mar.

The S2 models come as Harley-Davidson's electric middleweight motorcycles, while the company is also preparing the S3 lightweight models in cooperation with Kymco. After that, Harley-Davidson is mulling the plan to launch S4 electric line that would focus on electric heavyweight models. This would be the equivalent to the internal combustion engine-powered models that have been Harley-Davidson's bread and butter for more than a century.

