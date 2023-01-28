HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450x And 450 Plus Electric Scooters To Get Autohold Function On This Date

Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters to get AutoHold function on this date

Earlier this month, Ather Energy announced the new Atherstack 5.0 update for its 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters. They showcased the new AutoHold feature for the first time. Now, the brand has announced that the AutoHold feature will be rolling out to their Gen3 scooters which were launched in the Indian market last year. Ather Energy says that the AutoHold feature will be available from Feb 1st.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather 450 now gets four new colour schemes. The brand also launched a new seat after taking feedback from the customers.
Ather 450 now gets four new colour schemes. The brand also launched a new seat after taking feedback from the customers.
Ather 450 now gets four new colour schemes. The brand also launched a new seat after taking feedback from the customers.
Ather 450 now gets four new colour schemes. The brand also launched a new seat after taking feedback from the customers.

AutoHold is a combination of Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control. The scooter can detect if it is stopped on an incline or a decline and will hold the vehicle so that it does not roll. This feature does not use the brakes and works automatically without needing any input from the rider. The function can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu of the scooter.

The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.
The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.
The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.
The AutoHold feature will be coming to only the Gen3 450.

Apart from the AutoHold feature, Atherstack 5.0 brings a new user interface that relies on swipes more than touches. Ather says that swipes are a better way of communicating with the screen. There is also a new ride interface that shows both power usage and consumption. Ather calls it ‘Wings of Power’. The homescreen now has tiles to quickly navigate through Bluetooth connection, trip information and maps.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Atherstack 5.0: Everything you need to know about Ather 450's software update

Then there are the new maps, Ather calls it Vector Maps which will still be powered by Google but now they will run UI like they are on a smartphone which is more convenient and user-friendly. The maps also come with live navigation and traffic. Moreover, the rider can also rotate and change the perspective of the layout.

Finally, there are some upcoming features. Ather will add cruise control, Advanced Regen and Crawl Control. As of now, Ather has not mentioned any timeline for the release of these features.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Ather 450 Plus 450X electric scooters electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters to get AutoHold function on this date
Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters to get AutoHold function on this date
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a treat for riders
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a treat for riders
In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept can go more than 600 km on a single charge
In pics: Audi Activesphere Concept can go more than 600 km on a single charge
Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030
Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city