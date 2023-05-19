Goa gets 20 new electric buses under Smart City initiative

In a bid to usher in clean public transportation option in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently flagged off as many as 20 electric buses from Cujira Bus Stop in Bambolim. The buses not only offer a zero-emission mobility option but are also accessible for those with special physical needs.

The 20 new buses flagged off are part of a larger contingent of around 150 such electric buses that will be on Goa roads by end of July, confirmed government officials. It was further highlighted that as and when more of such buses are brought into operation, the benefits such as lower vehicular emissions and reduced expenditure on diesel are likely to emerge.

Goa is looking at uplifting its public bus fleet by not just bring in more electric options but to also increase operation time to beyond 8 pm. It is further reported that plans are also being considered to include private operators to ply their buses in order to expand the base of operations.

India is gradually moving towards electric mobility options in both public and private space. Several states and union territories - Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal to name a few, have brought in electric buses into their respective public transport fleet in order to tighten grip on vehicular emissions. At a time when several Indian cities repeatedly make it to the notorious list of world's most polluted, such moves could be a shot in the arm in the fight against toxic air.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: