French EV revolution? Renault R4 E-Tech unveiled as budget car to fight China

Renault has declared war against Chinese electric car brands and the main weapon of choice is the recently-launched Renault R4 E-Tech electric car which is priced at under 35,000 euros or approximately ₹32 lakh. Based on the iconic Renault 4 and announced back in 2022 Paris Motor Show, the Renault R4 E-Tech electric vehicle (EV) is a counter to Chinese EVs that are currently playing the price game in several European markets, including France.

Launched at the ongoing Paris Auto Show, the Renault R4 E-Tech has a claimed range of 400 kilometres which in itself could be a major claim to fame. This essentially means that the R4 E-Tech isn't just a city-commute vehicle but can also be a viable option for highway runs. At its core are two battery pack options, depending on the version selected. The R4 E-Tech Comfort version gets a 52 kWh battery pack and a 110 kW motor that helps it produce 150 bhp and offer 245 Nm of torque. There is also the R4 E-Tech Urban Range version with a smaller 40 kWh battery and a 90 kW motor which produces 120 bhp and offers 225 Nm of torque. This version has a claimed range of 300 kms.

The design of the R4 E-Tech itself is a modern take on a vintage model. The horizontal bonnet and vertical grille in particular are inspired by the Renault 4 model that was quite the hit in years gone by. The EV stands on Y-shaped, four-spoke alloys and gets triple-deckered character lines on the side body.

The Renault R4 E-Tech has a crossover design that is part modern, part retro. Renault designers say this was a deliberate move.

On the inside, the Renault EV gets a 10.1in digital driving display, 10-inch infotainment screen, Google services and ChatGPT compatibility, Harman-Kardon sound system with nine speakers and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System. Space isn't its best highlight here but there is a big boot space at 420 litres.

The Renault R4 E-Tech is quite well-kitted in terms of features and the list is primarily highlighted by two enormous screens on the dashboard.

While there is an even-more affordable Renault EV in the form of R5 - priced from 25,000 euros, it is the R4 E-Tech that could potentially help Renault take the fight to the Chinese camp. “It’s a big accomplishment, and allows us to put French flags everywhere in the car," Bruno Vanel, head of product performance at Renault, said in an interview to Bloomberg. "We tried to keep the spirit of the old R4 but adapted it to modern times."

