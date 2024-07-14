Ford Capri revealed with sliding infotainment screen and more. Check details

Ford has unveiled a new electric crossover as a revival of the Capri name that was associated with one of their older coupes from the seventies. The Ford Capri SUV will share the MEB platform with the all-electric Explorer SUV, and the American carmaker will be manufacturing the crossover at its factory in Cologne, Germany.

Cologne is incidentally the city in which the original Ford Capri fastback coupe was produced. Ford had built it as a European Mustang, and after the first launch in 1969, the coupe had gone on to sell 400,000 models in the first two years. The SUV is not expected to be sold outside of Europe, much like the original coupe.

Ford will offer two trims for the Capri – the standard “Capri" and the “Capri PREMIUM". There are additionally two separate powertrains available but both are designated Extended Range. The Extended Range RWD is claimed to make approximately 282 bhp and provide a driving range of 627 km with its single motor. The Extended Range AWD comes with two electric motors and will be able to generate approximately 335 bhp and provides 592 km of driving range.

Ford Capri: Interior and tech features

The 14.6-inch infotainment display is one of the bigger highlights of the interior of the Cabin and Ford says that it is able to slide up and down to reveal a secret compartment. (Ford)

The Ford Capri comes kitted out with a slew of standard features that aim to enhance the level of driver and passenger convenience, such as an adjustable infotainment screen, keyless entry and start, and heated front seats with memory and massage function.

The 14.6-inch centre infotainment display is one of the bigger highlights of the Capri’s cabin, and Ford says that the driver can slide it up and down to adjust viewing angle as well as reveal a secret compartment that Ford calls “My Private Locker". A second hidden compartment, called the MegaConsole, is placed below the front armrest and Ford claims that it boasts a 17-litre capacity. Apart from the MegaConsole, the Ford Capri offers 572 litres of boot space with a foldable boot floor for convenience.

Ford says that the storage box underneath the front armrest has a capacity of 17 litres and is called the MegaConsole. (Ford)

The infotainment allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the car features a wireless charging slot as standard, along with additional features such as a heated steering wheel. When buyers opt for the Capri PREMIUM variant, they gain access to features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, adjustable ambient interior lighting, a ten-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen, and hands-free tailgate.

Ford Capri: Safety and performance

The Ford Capri gets an additional Driver Assist pack that brings safety features such as a 360-degree camera and lane driving assists. (Ford)

The Ford Capri will come equipped with a host of safety features that come as standard along with the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) which is run by 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras, and three radars. The ADAS brings features such as lane exit warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, and collision avoidance aids. While blind spot alerts are featured as standard, Ford is going to be offering an additional Driver Assist Pack that adds a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and more lane driving aids.

The Extended Range RWD and AWD come with 77 kWh and 79 kWh lithium-ion batteries respectively. The RWD with a 135 kW DC fast-charger, is able to charge the Capri from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes, two minutes longer than the Capri AWD which uses a 185 kW charger. The Ford Capri can sprint 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds with the RWD powertrain or can do it in 5.3 seconds for the AWD variant. Although Ford has not announced the prices for the Capri, it is expected to be slotted above the Explorer EV at around $50,000 ( ₹41.8 lakh).

