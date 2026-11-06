Denza Z9 GT design sketches revealed ahead of India debut

YD’s luxury brand Denza has released design sketches of the Z9 GT ahead of its scheduled India debut on November 13. The preview offers an indication of the products the company could introduce in the country, with the premium D9 MPV also expected to join the line-up.

Z9 GT gets first India preview

The Z9 GT is the first Denza model to be previewed ahead of the brand's entry into the Indian market. The company describes it as a shooting brake, a body style that combines elements of a coupe and an estate. The model was also spotted without camouflage on Indian roads earlier this week, indicating that preparations for its introduction are underway.

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The design sketches offer a look at the car's exterior and cabin. Its styling includes swept-back headlamps, flush-fitting door handles and large 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Z9 GT is equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel and an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat.

The technology package is another key part of the cabin. It includes a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD), a 17.3-inch central touchscreen and a separate 13.2-inch display for the front passenger. These screens suggest that Denza is placing considerable emphasis on the digital experience inside the vehicle.

D9 MPV could join the lineup as well

The Z9 GT may not be the only model introduced by Denza in India. The company is also expected to bring the D9, a premium luxury MPV, as part of its initial product plans. However, the manufacturer has not confirmed the complete model line-up for the Indian market yet.

Denza has also established partnerships with dealers in different parts of the country. Its first showrooms could begin operations by the end of November, around the time of the brand's entry into India. The expansion of its retail network will be an important step in establishing the new luxury marque in the market.

Denza is among three luxury brands expected to make their Indian debut in the coming period. The arrival of these brands could add new options to the country's premium vehicle market, although their product portfolios and launch plans are yet to be fully detailed.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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