BYD eMAX 7 is set to launch on October 8. Here's what to expect

BYD is set to introduce the new eMAX 7, on October 8, 2024. As a facelifted version of the much-recommended e6 MPV, the company is expected to market this model as a family-friendly MPV that combines luxury, technology, and improved performance.

The BYD eMAX 7 will be made available in a three-row version, and it will have the capacity to seat six or seven in total. While the silhouette is not so different from that of its predecessor model, the e6, the refreshed version has all sorts of new design elements, with new front fascia and new wheels, and a redesigned rear end with new tail lamps.

BYD eMAX7: Features

The India-spec BYDeMAX 7 is expected to inherit several design elements from BYD’s international M6 model. These include a dual-tone cabin theme and an updated dashboard layout, along with a revised centre console that enhances the driving experience. The new electric MPV is expected to feature a12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

Additionally, in terms of safety, the BYD eMAX7 MPV is expected to get a comprehensive features list which will includesix airbags, a360-degree camera, atyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) andall-wheel disc brakes. Moreover the electric MPV is also expected to come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) level 2 features such asemergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

BYD eMAX7: Specs

The BYDeMAX 7 MPV is expected to be more powerful than the outgoing BYD e6 MPV. Where the e6 produced 98 bhp and 180 Nm of torque, the BYD eMAX 7 is expected to produce 204 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Meanwhile with a larger battery pack capacity of 71.8 kWh, the new MPV is expected to feature a claimed range of530 km on a single charge, an improvement of 30 km over its predecessor.

