Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 Gets New Variants In India. What's New?

BYD Atto 3 gets new variants in India. What's new?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:
BYD India has launched a new variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV which is ₹5 lakh cheaper than its earlier price. A check on what has changed in the n
...
BYD India has launched a new variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV which is ₹5 lakh cheaper than its earlier price. A check on what has changed in the new variant.

BYD is a relatively new entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Chinese electric car giant has already grabbed many eyeballs in the global market and in India too, it aims to increase its market share with a range of premium EVs. The automaker currently sells the models like Atto 3, E6 and Seal. The BYD Atto 3 lineup in India recently received an update with three new variants.

With the new variants, BYD Atto 3 has become more affordable in the Indian market. The entry-level variant of the electric car comes with a smaller battery pack, while the top-spec trim continues with the existing battery pack that was already on offer with the pre-updated version.

Also Read : 2024 BYD Atto 3 launch: Variants explained

Here's all you need to know about what's new in the BYD Atto 3's line-up.

1BYD Atto 3: Three new variants

The BYD Atto 3 now comes available in three new variants in India. Post the expansion of the product lineup, the electric SUV is available in Dynamic, Premium and Superior variants. With these three electric car variants, the automaker aims to cater to a more diverse customer base with variable requirements. Also, this strategy increases the available options for the potential buyers of the Atto 3.

2BYD Atto 3: More affordable pricing

The BYD Atto 3's base variant Dynamic comes priced at an introductory sticker price of 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes the electric car more affordable for consumers. Previously, the electric SUV was available at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means, with the update, the BYD Atto 3 has become significantly affordable for Indian buyers.

3BYD Atto 3: Smaller battery pack and shorter range

The entry-level Dynamic variant of the BYD Atto 3 comes promising an ARAI-tested and NEDC-claimed range of 468 km and 410 km on a single charge, respectively. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant comes powered by a 49.92 kWh battery pack. The Premium and Superior variants of the electric SUV come promising higher ranges of 521 km and 480 km, respectively. Both these two variants come equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery pack.

4BYD Atto 3: New colours

The biggest update for the BYD Atto 3 comes in the form of a more affordable variant powered by a smaller battery pack and promising a shorter range. However, on the exterior as well, the electric SUV comes in new colours. Apart from the existing shades, the BYD Atto 3 now comes available in a new Cosmos Black exterior paint.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS