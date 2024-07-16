BYD Atto 3 gets new variants in India. What's new?

BYD India has launched a new variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV which is ₹5 lakh cheaper than its earlier price. A check on what has changed in the n

BYD is a relatively new entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Chinese electric car giant has already grabbed many eyeballs in the global market and in India too, it aims to increase its market share with a range of premium EVs. The automaker currently sells the models like Atto 3, E6 and Seal. The BYD Atto 3 lineup in India recently received an update with three new variants.

With the new variants, BYD Atto 3 has become more affordable in the Indian market. The entry-level variant of the electric car comes with a smaller battery pack, while the top-spec trim continues with the existing battery pack that was already on offer with the pre-updated version.

Here's all you need to know about what's new in the BYD Atto 3's line-up.