BYD Atto 3 gets new variants in India. What's new?

BYD is a relatively new entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Chinese electric car giant has already grabbed many eyeballs in the global market and in India too, it aims to increase its market share with a range of premium EVs. The automaker currently sells the models like Atto 3, E6 and Seal. The BYD Atto 3 lineup in India recently received an update with three new variants.
With the new variants, BYD Atto 3 has become more affordable in the Indian market. The entry-level variant of the electric car comes with a smaller battery pack, while the top-spec trim continues with the existing battery pack that was already on offer with the pre-updated version.
Here's all you need to know about what's new in the BYD Atto 3's line-up.
The BYD Atto 3 now comes available in three new variants in India. Post the expansion of the product lineup, the electric SUV is available in Dynamic, Premium and Superior variants. With these three electric car variants, the automaker aims to cater to a more diverse customer base with variable requirements. Also, this strategy increases the available options for the potential buyers of the Atto 3.
The BYD Atto 3's base variant Dynamic comes priced at an introductory sticker price of ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes the electric car more affordable for consumers. Previously, the electric SUV was available at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means, with the update, the BYD Atto 3 has become significantly affordable for Indian buyers.
The entry-level Dynamic variant of the BYD Atto 3 comes promising an ARAI-tested and NEDC-claimed range of 468 km and 410 km on a single charge, respectively. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant comes powered by a 49.92 kWh battery pack. The Premium and Superior variants of the electric SUV come promising higher ranges of 521 km and 480 km, respectively. Both these two variants come equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery pack.
The biggest update for the BYD Atto 3 comes in the form of a more affordable variant powered by a smaller battery pack and promising a shorter range. However, on the exterior as well, the electric SUV comes in new colours. Apart from the existing shades, the BYD Atto 3 now comes available in a new Cosmos Black exterior paint.