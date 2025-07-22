BYD achieves 13 million NEV production milestone

BYD , a global leader in the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment, marked a major milest one as it celebrated the production of its 13-millionth NEV. The landmark vehicle—a Yangwang U7—rolled off the assembly line at the brand’s Xiaomo Production Base, located in the Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone.

This achievement not only highlights BYD's rapid manufacturing capabilities but also cements its leadership position in the global NEV market. In the first half of 2025 alone, BYD sold more than 2.113 million units in China, representing a solid 31.5 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, its international operations saw exponential growth, with overseas sales reaching 4,72,000 units—a staggering 128.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

Thanks to these robust figures, BYD has not only maintained its dominance in the global NEV industry but has also become the first automaker worldwide to produce 13 million new energy vehicles—a feat that sets a new benchmark for the industry.

The selection of the Yangwang U7 as the milestone vehicle is especially symbolic. As a flagship model under BYD’s premium sub-brand, Yangwang represents the company’s ambition to redefine high-end mobility with cutting-edge technology and luxury features. The brand's consistent innovations and performance breakthroughs serve as a testament to the rising global competitiveness of Chinese automotive manufacturers, particularly in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape.

This production milestone also reflects the growing consumer confidence in BYD’s technology and vision—both in its home market and abroad. As global demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to climb, BYD’s strong performance and industrial advancements underline its role as a key player shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

BYD Atto 3 surpasses one million sales

The BYD Atto 3, also known as the Yuan Plus in its home market of China, has officially crossed the one million sales mark worldwide. First launched in February 2022, the electric SUV has achieved this milestone in just 31 months, reflecting its steady popularity across various international markets.

Sales momentum began strongly in China, where the model recorded around 300,000 units in the first 14 months alone. This was followed by an additional 200,000 units in the next six months. The remaining half a million units were sold over the course of 25 months, largely driven by growing demand in global markets as exports expanded to more than 100 countries.

It took BYD approximately 1,391 days to reach the million-unit mark—averaging about 719 vehicles sold each day. While the figures highlight the Atto 3's widespread appeal, BYD has not provided a region-wise sales breakdown to detail how different markets contributed to this success.

