BYD Yangwang U8 is an ultra-premium SUV, Check what its all about

BYD showcased its premuim SUV offering, the Yanwang U8 at the Auto Expo 2025 in India
BYD sells its premium offerings under the brand name of Yangwang in the international market
The Yangwang U8 SUV gets gloss black alloy wheels and the wheel arches are also adorned with gloss black claddings
At the rear, the tail lamps are lit up by LEDs and feature a honeycomb pattern
The front gets a lot of chrome on the grille and the headlamps are lit with LEDs behind projector lenses
At first glance, the U8 might look a lot like the Range Rover Defender to some people
A premium aesthetic is achieved by including silver accents all around the SUV
The lower cladding at the rear bumper is also silver and the wheel cover gets a dual-tone paint scheme
HT Auto was not allowed to capture the interior but by the looks of it, the interior gets finished in a premium tan finish