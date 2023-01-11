HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Auto Expo 2023: Byd Launches Special Edition Of Atto 3 Ev; Limits Production

Auto Expo 2023: BYD launches special edition of Atto 3 EV; limits production

BYD, on Wednesday, revealed the limited edition series of its Atto 3 electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023. The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured. This EV is already available in the Indian market for 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in November last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 14:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured.
The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured.
The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured.
The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured.

The BYD Atto 3 is based on e-platform 3.0 and features a blade battery. This electric vehicle promises a range of range up to 521 km based on the ARAI test. This electric vehicle has also earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan shared at the Expo that the company is set to start the deliveries of the first batch of the Atto 3 this month. Stressing on positive booking numbers, he also added, “This calendar year, we plan to sell 15,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 & All-New e6."

Also Read : Check all the highlights from Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 here

BYD Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips
BYD Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips
BYD Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips
BYD Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips

The BYD Atto 3 EV comes with an electric motor that can churn power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of maximum torque. The electric vehicle offers three driving modes namely - Eco, Normal and Sport. It can also touch 100 kmph from an absolute standstill stage in 7.3 seconds.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
| Electric | Automatic
₹33.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

At the exterior, Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips. The electric car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the EV offers a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can rotate along with an eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera among many others. It also features a panoramic sunroof.

This first electric SUV from BYD is an attempt by the company to station itself in the premium EV segment. The Atto 3 competes with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD Atto 3 EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city