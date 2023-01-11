Auto Expo 2023: BYD launches special edition of Atto 3 EV; limits production

BYD, on Wednesday, revealed the limited edition series of its Atto 3 electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023. The EV has been revealed in an exclusive Forest Green shade and only 1,200 units of this model will be manufactured. This EV is already available in the Indian market for ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in November last year.

The BYD Atto 3 is based on e-platform 3.0 and features a blade battery. This electric vehicle promises a range of range up to 521 km based on the ARAI test. This electric vehicle has also earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan shared at the Expo that the company is set to start the deliveries of the first batch of the Atto 3 this month. Stressing on positive booking numbers, he also added, “This calendar year, we plan to sell 15,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 & All-New e6."

BYD Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips

The BYD Atto 3 EV comes with an electric motor that can churn power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of maximum torque. The electric vehicle offers three driving modes namely - Eco, Normal and Sport. It can also touch 100 kmph from an absolute standstill stage in 7.3 seconds.

At the exterior, Atto 3 comes with crustal LED headlamps and one-piece LED face and tail strips. The electric car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the EV offers a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can rotate along with an eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera among many others. It also features a panoramic sunroof.

This first electric SUV from BYD is an attempt by the company to station itself in the premium EV segment. The Atto 3 competes with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

