Audi reveals E7X premium electric SUV but we’ll never see it

Audi has recently launched the E7X in China, and it looks like nothing else from the German luxury carmaker’s global lineup, going as far as to embody a totally new EV strategy for the market.

The model has been developed under Audi’s partnership with SAIC Motor under the standalone AUDI sub-brand. Shedding the Four Rings logo, this new brand debuted with the E5 Sportback and operates independently of Audi’s traditional global portfolio, both in terms of design and positioning. And so, the E7X does not follow the familiar style sheet and is expected to be priced more competitively than comparable European offerings, although official pricing has not yet been disclosed.

The SUV features a new design language without Audi’s signature grille

In terms of dimensions, the E7X is a full-size SUV and measures just over five metres in length with a long wheelbase exceeding three metres. The design differs significantly from conventional Audi models. There is no signature Singleframe grille; instead, the front is defined by an array of small LED elements. The side profile employs sleek lines, flush door handles and camera-based mirrors, while the rear fascia mimics the front with wraparound lighting elements.

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AUDI E7X: Battery and underpinnings

Dual-motor variants deliver up to 671 hp with strong performance figures

The differences extend beyond design. The AUDI E7X is built on a new platform co-developed with SAIC and houses battery packs supplied by CATL. Two battery options will be offered, with capacities of 100 kWh and 109.3 kWh. Depending on the variant, the claimed range hovers between 615 km and 751 km.

Powertrain options include a rear-wheel-drive version with a single motor producing 402 hp, as well as a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering up to 671 hp. The latter is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in under four seconds, placing it among the quicker electric SUVs in its segment.

Audi has yet to reveal the interior of the E7X, although the model is scheduled to be showcased in full at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show.

The E7X becomes the second model under the AUDI brand, introduced in late 2024 as part of the company’s plans to cater to a broader customer base in China. Developed on what Audi calls an Advanced Digitised Platform, these models are positioned as connected, next-generation EVs, with joint development teams in Germany and China working to shorten development cycles.

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