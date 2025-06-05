Ather Rizta: Here are 5 reasons why Indians love this electric scooter

India’s electric two-wheeler market is evolving quickly, and among the latest models gaining traction is the Ather Rizta. According to recently published results, the electric two-wheeler crossed a total sales of 1 lakh units.

Unlike Ather's earlier offerings that leaned toward sportiness and premium appeal, the Rizta has been designed with families and practical users in mind.

With its user-friendly features, impressive performance, and dependable support ecosystem, the Rizta is fast becoming a go-to choice in the electric scooter segment. The Ather Rizta proves that an electric scooter can be both technologically advanced and family-friendly. In a space dominated by performance-centric or budget-focused scooters, the Rizta stands out as a balanced, everyday EV built for shared utility and comfort. Take a look at five reasons behind its growing popularity: