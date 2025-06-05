Ather Rizta: Here are 5 reasons why Indians love this electric scooter

Copyright © HT Media Limited
India’s electric two-wheeler market is evolving quickly, and among the latest models gaining traction is the Ather Rizta. According to recently published results, the electric two-wheeler crossed a total sales of 1 lakh units.
Unlike Ather's earlier offerings that leaned toward sportiness and premium appeal, the Rizta has been designed with families and practical users in mind.
With its user-friendly features, impressive performance, and dependable support ecosystem, the Rizta is fast becoming a go-to choice in the electric scooter segment. The Ather Rizta proves that an electric scooter can be both technologically advanced and family-friendly. In a space dominated by performance-centric or budget-focused scooters, the Rizta stands out as a balanced, everyday EV built for shared utility and comfort. Take a look at five reasons behind its growing popularity:
The Ather Rizta features a clean, rounded design that prioritizes comfort and accessibility. Its wide, flat seat measures 900mm in length—easily accommodating two adults. A low seat height of 780mm ensures ease of use for shorter riders and seniors, while the 119 kg kerb weight of the Z variant makes it light and manageable in traffic. The design includes a flat footboard, sturdy grab rails, and broad body panels—all crafted with daily family usage in mind. Unlike many edgy or youthful EVs, the Rizta’s appearance and ergonomics are purpose-built for shared use across age groups.
One of the biggest advantages of the Rizta is its generous storage space. The scooter offers a 34-litre under-seat compartment, large enough to store a full-face helmet or shopping bags. Optional accessories like a 22-litre front storage unit (frunk) and rear top box add to its practicality. Features like a phone holder, USB charging port, and hooks for bags enhance daily convenience. These thoughtful touches make the Rizta a complete family vehicle that’s ready for groceries, office bags, or even school runs.
The Ather Rizta delivers refined and usable performance suited for city commutes. The Z variants come with a 4.3 kW peak power output, while the S variant gets a 3.5 kW motor. It’s quick enough for everyday traffic with a 0–40 km/h acceleration time of under 4 seconds in Zip mode, and a top speed of 80 km/h. Two battery options are available—a 2.9 kWh pack offering up to 123 km IDC range, and a 3.7 kWh unit with a claimed range of 160 km. The Rizta also offers dual ride modes—SmartEco for better range and Zip for spirited rides—allowing users to tailor their experience.
As expected from Ather, the Rizta comes loaded with intelligent features. The Z variants sport a 7-inch TFT touchscreen that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and music controls, live ride stats, and theft/tow alerts. These scooters support over-the-air software updates, allowing Ather to roll out improvements and new features remotely. There’s also an AutoHold hill assist function, which proves handy on inclined roads. The Rizta S, though more basic, still comes with a 5-inch LCD display offering essential information and retains IP67 water resistance for everyday ruggedness. The scooter’s connected features work seamlessly with the Ather app, which allows real-time location tracking, trip monitoring, and remote locking.
Ather’s credibility plays a huge role in the Rizta’s appeal. Buyers benefit from access to Ather Grid, one of India’s most extensive EV charging networks, with fast chargers strategically placed across major cities. The Rizta supports Type-2 charging and reaches 80 per cent charge in approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes with the 3.7 kWh pack. Ather backs the scooter with a 5-year/60,000 km battery warranty and a 3-year warranty on the vehicle itself. Optional Pro Packs bundle additional features and connectivity, while service is taken care of via a growing network of service centres and doorstep support in key regions. All of this ensures peace of mind, especially for first-time EV users.
