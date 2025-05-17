2025 TVS iQube: Here are 5 key highlights of the updated two-wheeler

TVS Motor Company has quietly launched the updated 2025 iQube electric scooter range in India. With tweaks to performance, features, and design, the new iQube promises to be a more compelling choice in the growing EV scooter segment. Here's a look at the five key highlights of this refresh:

1 Updated battery The iQube S now comes equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack, replacing the older 3.3 kWh unit. This slight bump improves its range without significantly affecting weight or cost. Meanwhile, the iQube ST sees a reduction in battery size—from 5.3 kWh to 5.1 kWh—likely to optimize efficiency and balance performance with energy use. Despite the smaller size, the ST continues to offer segment-leading range.

2 Improved range Thanks to revised battery packs, the iQube S now claims an IDC-certified range of 145 km, making it more practical for urban and suburban commutes. The iQube ST takes things further, offering a class-leading 212 km of range on a full charge. These improvements aim to reduce range anxiety, which is often a key concern among EV buyers.

3 Design changes Visually, the iQube ST gets a few smart upgrades that enhance its appeal. New beige-colored inner panels give it a more refined cabin feel, while a dual-tone seat adds a stylish touch. A new pillion backrest has also been integrated neatly, improving comfort for the rear passenger. The rest of the bodywork remains unchanged, keeping the iQube’s familiar look intact.

5 Performance All variants continue to be powered by a hub-mounted electric motor producing 4.4 kW (5.9 bhp). The iQube can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, with the heavier ST version taking 4.5 seconds. Top speeds vary slightly, 75 kmph for the base 2.2 kWh model, 78 kmph for mid-variants and up to 82 kmph for the top-end ST with the 5.1 kWh battery. The scooter offers brisk acceleration for city rides along with a silent and vibration-free experience.

