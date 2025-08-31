2025 Ather 450 Apex updated with new features. Check details

The Ather 450 Apex has always been the company’s technological showcase, the scooter that demonstrates what an Indian EV brand can achieve at the top of its game. At the Ather Community Day 2025, the flagship was refreshed with a set of updates that make it both more intelligent and more practical. The most notable additions are the Infinite Cruise system and the new software platform, Ather Stack 7, which combined seek to alleviate some of the hassles of daily commuting.

Infinite Cruise: city, Hill and Crawl modes

The biggest change on the Apex is the introduction of Infinite Cruise. Unlike conventional cruise control that simply fixes a speed, Ather’s system is designed to adapt to real-world conditions. In city use, it allows the scooter to maintain a steady pace even when traffic forces riders to adjust speed frequently, making stop-go commutes a little less fatiguing. On inclines, the system provides extra support by managing torque uphill and offering controlled regenerative braking on the way down, which reduces the need for constant throttle and brake inputs.

There is also Crawl Control, which holds the scooter at a slow 10 km/h to trudge along rough roads, slippery roads or congested lanes. All of it is activated through the reverse button on the handlebar, and if the scooter comes to a halt, the feature pauses automatically before resuming once the rider sets off again. For Indian roads, with their unpredictable mix of traffic and terrain, the approach feels more practical than gimmicky.

Ather Stack 7

The 450 Apex also moves to Ather Stack 7, the brand’s newest software layer that underpins its digital experience. The system brings smoother navigation, quicker screen responses and more intuitive menu layouts on the 7-inch TFT touchscreen. Google Maps integration has been improved to reduce lag, while voice guidance feels more natural in use.

Beyond these refinements, Stack 7 is designed to make over-the-air updates more reliable, giving the scooter scope to receive new functions without a visit to the service centre. For a connected vehicle, this matters as much as hardware improvements, since it ensures the experience does not go stale with time.

2025 Ather 450 Apex: Specs

Underneath these upgrades, the Apex remains mechanically unchanged. It continues with a 7 kW motor producing 26 Nm of torque, paired with a 3.7 kWh battery that delivers a certified range of 157 kilometres. The design, with its sharp lines and aggressive stance, carries over as well, as does the Magic Twist throttle system which uses regenerative braking to slow the scooter without relying heavily on the mechanical brakes.

