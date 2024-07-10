2024 BYD Atto 3 launched in India with a massive price cut. Now starts from Rs…

BYD India has introduced the 2024 Atto 3 electric SUV in the country and the offering arrives with a host of updates including two new variants and a massive price cut. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 range now starts from ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), which is a whole ₹9 lakh cheaper than the previous asking price for the single, fully loaded variant. The MY2024 model not only gets more affordable but is now available in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior.