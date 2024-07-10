Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 BYD Atto 3 launched in India with a massive price cut. Now starts from Rs…

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 12:48 PM
  • The 2024 BYD Atto 3 gets more affordable by 9 lakh with the electric SUV now available in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior.
The 2024 BYD Atto 3 arrives with a host of upgrades including the new Cosmos Black edition, but there's a new entry-level variant that's more affordable than before

BYD India has introduced the 2024 Atto 3 electric SUV in the country and the offering arrives with a host of updates including two new variants and a massive price cut. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 range now starts from 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), which is a whole 9 lakh cheaper than the previous asking price for the single, fully loaded variant. The MY2024 model not only gets more affordable but is now available in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior.

