BYD's best-selling model Atto 3 completes one year in India

BYD India, a subsidiary of China-based BYD Company, is celebrating the first anniversary of its best-selling model Atto 3 electric vehicle on October 11. The occasion coincides with 16 years of BYD's commitment to working on a cleaner and greener future. Since its introduction to the Indian market in 2022, the model has become one of best-selling passenger vehicles in the OEM's portfolio.

Not just in India, the model is popular in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Sweden, among others. The electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions, and has already achieved a production milestone of five lakh units in just 19 months of its launch.

In celebration of the Atto 3's first anniversary, the OEM has organized an drive titled - ‘Parikrama of Prakriti’. The initiative is said to merge the essence of nature with cutting-edge automotive technology, in line with the carmaker's commitment to a sustainable future.

The Atto 3 comes with a comprehensive list of features that includes Level 2 ADAS, electrically-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and a powerful PMS motor with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a range of 521 km (ARAI Certified) with a 60.48 kWh battery pack. The model comes to India as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kit.

The Atto 3 is BYD’s flagship offering in India at the moment but the brand started sales with the e6 MPV in the country. The model was launched for commercial buyers in 2021 but sales for private buyers commenced in August this year.

