HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Celebrates One Year Of Atto 3 Electric Vehicle's Presence In Indian Market

BYD's best-selling model Atto 3 completes one year in India

BYD India, a subsidiary of China-based BYD Company, is celebrating the first anniversary of its best-selling model Atto 3 electric vehicle on October 11. The occasion coincides with 16 years of BYD's commitment to working on a cleaner and greener future. Since its introduction to the Indian market in 2022, the model has become one of best-selling passenger vehicles in the OEM's portfolio.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2023, 13:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions across the world.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions across the world.

Not just in India, the model is popular in countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Sweden, among others. The electric SUV is present in more than 50 countries and regions, and has already achieved a production milestone of five lakh units in just 19 months of its launch.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

In celebration of the Atto 3's first anniversary, the OEM has organized an drive titled - ‘Parikrama of Prakriti’. The initiative is said to merge the essence of nature with cutting-edge automotive technology, in line with the carmaker's commitment to a sustainable future.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
₹ 33.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Atto 3 comes with a comprehensive list of features that includes Level 2 ADAS, electrically-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and a powerful PMS motor with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a range of 521 km (ARAI Certified) with a 60.48 kWh battery pack. The model comes to India as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kit.

The Atto 3 is BYD’s flagship offering in India at the moment but the brand started sales with the e6 MPV in the country. The model was launched for commercial buyers in 2021 but sales for private buyers commenced in August this year.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2023, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: e6 BYD Atto 3 BYD India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.