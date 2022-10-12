HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 Secures Five Stars In Euro Ncap Crash Test

BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

BYD Atto 3 has been unveiled in India and the pricing of the car is slated to be announced soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 19:13 PM
BYD Atto 3 produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. 
BYD Atto 3 produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. 
BYD Atto 3 produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. 
BYD Atto 3 produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. 

BYD Atto 3 EV has secured a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The Euro NCAP announced the crash test result right after the automaker introduced the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11. The BYD Atto tested by Euro NCAP has secured 91 per cent for adult protection and 89 per cent in the child safety segment. On the safety assistance segment, the Ev has scored 74 per cent.

The five-door electric SUV comes equipped with safety features such as seven airbags in the top-spec trim. It also gets Level 2 ADAS features, making it one of the safest electric SUVs, claims the Chinese automaker.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Euro NCAP crash tested the left-hand drive (LHD) version of the car, but the rating applies to the right-hand drive (RHD) model as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 19:02 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Two-seater flying taxi makes first public flight
Two-seater flying taxi makes first public flight
Next-gen Lexus UX 300e breaks cover, gets bigger battery promising better range
Next-gen Lexus UX 300e breaks cover, gets bigger battery promising better range
Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?
Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city