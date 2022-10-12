BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

BYD Atto 3 has been unveiled in India and the pricing of the car is slated to be announced soon.

BYD Atto 3 EV has secured a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The Euro NCAP announced the crash test result right after the automaker introduced the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11. The BYD Atto tested by Euro NCAP has secured 91 per cent for adult protection and 89 per cent in the child safety segment. On the safety assistance segment, the Ev has scored 74 per cent.

The five-door electric SUV comes equipped with safety features such as seven airbags in the top-spec trim. It also gets Level 2 ADAS features, making it one of the safest electric SUVs, claims the Chinese automaker.

Euro NCAP crash tested the left-hand drive (LHD) version of the car, but the rating applies to the right-hand drive (RHD) model as well.

