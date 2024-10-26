HT Auto
101 MG Windsor EVs delivered to customers in a single day ahead of Diwali

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 17:52 PM
The 101 MG Windsor EVs were delivered in Bengaluru ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali with the electric crossover commanding a waiting period
MG Windsor EV
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
JSW MG Motor India delivered 101 Windsor EVs on a single day to customers in Bengaluru as demand peaks for the auspicious occasion of Diwali
JSW MG Motor India recently commenced deliveries of the new Windsor EV on Dussehra (October 12, 2024) and the automaker has now delivered 101 units of the new offering to customers on the same day. The 101 MG Windsor EVs were delivered in Bengaluru ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali. MG has its order books full having garnered 15,176 bookings within 24 hours.

MG Windsor EV Prices

The MG Windsor EV is the first passenger vehicle in India to get a Battery as a Service (BaaS) option. Under the BaaS option, the Windsor EV is available from a starting price of 10 lakh + battery rental at 3.5 per km. On the other hand, customers opting for the fixed battery pack option will have to shell out a one-time cost starting from 13.50 lakh, going up to 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra

MG Windsor EV
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km. It also comes at a competitive price point starting from 10 lakh + battery rental at 3.5 per km
MG Windsor EV
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km. It also comes at a competitive price point starting from 10 lakh + battery rental at 3.5 per km

MG Windsor EV Features

The MG Windsor EV is loaded on the feature front and comes with a host of creature comforts including a reclining rear seat, a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and more. The model also packs an 8.8-inch digital instrument console and a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen also doubles up as the controls for lights, air conditioning and more.

MG Windsor EV Specifications

The MG Windsor EV packs a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. We drove the Windsor recently and came back impressed with what it has to offer. The electric crossover packs a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge. The model comes equipped with fast charging and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 55 minutes using a 45 kW DC fast charger.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV Waiting Period

The Windsor EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Mahindra XUV400 in the segment. The electric crossover has an average waiting period of three months, depending on the variant. The Windsor is available in three trims - Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India JSW MG Motor India MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV electric vehicles

