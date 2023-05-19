HT Auto
Why Jeep Compass Ditched Its Petrol Avatar? Here's The Real Reason

Why Jeep Compass ditched its petrol avatar? Here’s the real reason

We recently told you that Jeep India has stopped production of the Compass petrol at its Ranjangaon facility. Dealerships too stopped taking bookings for the petrol version of the midsize SUV. Now, responding to a query from HT Auto, Jeep India has officially confirmed that the Compass petrol has been discontinued and the SUV will only be offered with the diesel heart. Turns out the strong demand for the diesel powertrain was a major factor influencing the company’s decision to ditch the petrol avatar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2023, 13:05 PM
The Jeep Compass petrol with the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor has now been pulled off the shelves
The Jeep Compass petrol with the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor has now been pulled off the shelves

A Jeep India spokesperson said, “The premium SUV segment continues to enjoy strong demand for diesel powertrain. Jeep India will continue to invest and develop its efficient state-of-the-art 2.0 L MultiJet Turbo Diesel powertrains offering superior torque, lower emissions and impressive fuel efficiency. Jeep India is committed to the market and has significant product plans for the future. We will continue to explore all possible engine and fuel options in line with the evolving market preferences to offer what is most relevant to our consumers.

The Compass diesel continues to be on sale and is offered with manual and automatic transmission choices
The Compass diesel continues to be on sale and is offered with manual and automatic transmission choices
The Compass diesel continues to be on sale and is offered with manual and automatic transmission choices
The Compass diesel continues to be on sale and is offered with manual and automatic transmission choices

The Jeep Compass diesel is priced from 21.44 lakh, going up to 31.64 lakh. The petrol version, meanwhile, was priced between 22.07 lakh and 28.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The Compass petrol used the 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo engine tuned for 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Compass petrol manual was pulled off the shelves in December 2022. In contrast, the diesel version uses the 2.0-litre turbo unit tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic with 4x4.

The Jeep Compass petrol was always a low-volume puller in the model’s lineup and its premium positioning, coupled with low efficiency wasn’t exactly sought-after in the segment. In contrast, the torquey diesel Compass always felt far more relaxed and has been efficient as well. For customers who do want to buy a petrol midsize SUV, the Hyundai Tucson and recently updated Volkswagen Tiguan remain viable options.

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass diesel finds itself competing with the diesel-only Citroën C5 Aircross as well as the diesel version of the Tucson. It’s interesting to note that the Compass is Jeep India’s most affordable offering and does not get a petrol engine anymore. Meanwhile, the new Grand Cherokee, Jeep’s flagship offering in India, was introduced last year in the petrol-only guise.

First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Compass Jeep Compass petrol Jeep Compass petrol discontinued Jeep India Jeep Stellantis
