Volkswagen Tiguan updated with dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the updated Tiguan SUV at a starting price of ₹34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors. The SUV is now available with wireless mobile charging feature that lets passengers charge their phones on the go. Customers can also opt for new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors on the Tiguan.

Updated Tiguan comes equipped with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system which is like having a personal parking attendant for the vehicle. It helps drivers park in tight and congested spaces with ease. Latest iteration of the SUV is now RDE norms-compliant as well.

Further, Volkswagen has equipped the Tiguan with the much talked about rear seat belt reminder. Other safety features available on the SUV include six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, three head-rests at rear, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX and driver alert systems.

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan will be made available to customers at all of the company's 157 sales and 124 service touchpoints across 115 cities in India. Potential buyers can choose from a range of five colour options -Nightshade Blue, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey and Reflex Silver.

The Tiguan SUV is available to customers in the Elegance variant which sources powered from a 2.0-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. The company claims that the engine offers an ARAI certified improved fuel efficiency by 7%, of 13.54 kmpl.

The model comes with various other tech features that increasing the convenience factor for the owners. Among these are intelligent and adaptive IQ. LIGHT and intuitive controls in the customisable driver-oriented cockpit. The SUV boasts a 615-litre trunk space which can be easily opened and closed with a button.

