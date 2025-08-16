What is the Mahindra NU_IQ Platform? Here is all you need to know…

Mahindra unveiled its all-new NU_IQ platform on India’s 79th Independence Day yesterday. Alongside, the carmaker also unveiled four concept SUVs, Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.S X T and Vision.X. This modular platform is designed to shape the next generation of Mahindra SUVs, both in India and abroad. Here’s a breakdown of what makes NU_IQ significant.

What is the NU_IQ platform?

The NU_IQ is a monocoque, multi-energy architecture capable of supporting multiple body styles and powertrains. It can house both internal combustion engines and all-electric systems, offering Mahindra the flexibility to develop SUVs for varied markets.

Why is it a game-changer?

NU_IQ platform is key as it represents Mahindra’s most ambitious global strategy yet. Unlike earlier platforms, Mahindra has tried to create a perfect blend of versatility, safety, off-road ability, and premium design into a singular and scalable architecture. This allows Mahindra to serve both right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive markets with one foundation, giving customers in India and abroad SUVs that are capable, comfortable, and future-ready without compromises.

Which SUVs can it support?

The platform is built to accommodate SUVs measuring between 4.3 and 4.5 metres in length, with a 2.6-metre wheelbase. This size bracket places them in the hotly contested compact and mid-size SUV segment.

What about off-road performance?

Unlike most monocoque platforms, NU_IQ is designed with genuine off-road credentials. Its geometry includes a 28-degree approach angle, a 28.2-degree breakover angle, and a 34.9-degree departure angle. Combined with 227 mm ground clearance, it promises strong SUV capability on rough terrain.

How safe is it?

Safety is at the forefront as Mahindra is targeting 5-star ratings in both Global NCAP and Euro NCAP tests with this new platform. A 5-link rear suspension, more common in luxury cars, has also been integrated to improve ride quality and handling.

What about passenger comfort and practicality?

NU_IQ has been designed with cabin space in mind. The space between front and rear passengers stands at 830 mm, while second-row legroom measures 937 mm. Shoulder room for rear occupants is 1404 mm, and boot space is rated at 450 litres up to the seatback and 644 litres up to the roof. The flat floor ensures rear-seat passengers enjoy more comfort, while the large boot makes it versatile for everyday use and long trips.

What role does technology play?

Mahindra says NU_IQ is built for next-generation tech integration, including connected features, cloud support, and future-ready digital interfaces.

Which upcoming models will be based on this platform?

Four concepts have been revealed on NU_IQ: Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X. The Vision.S will be the first to enter production, expected in 2027. Each model represents a unique design direction under Mahindra’s evolving Heartcore design philosophy, developed at its studios in Mumbai and Banbury, UK.

