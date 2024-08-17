When can you book the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2024

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Roxx, the new five-door version of the blockbuster Thar 3-door

Mahindra has announced starting prices for the Thar Roxx at 12.99 lakh, going up to 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rear Wheel Drive versions

The full prices will be announced at a later date 

For those wanting to bring the Thar 5-door home, Mahindra has announced bookings will begin on October 3, 2024, online and at dealerships 

 Check product page

Test drives for the Thar Roxx will commence from September 14 onwards

Deliveries are set to begin on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold in 6 variants - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L

The five-door SUV is underpinned by the new M-Glyde chassis with a longer wheelbase, and a more upmarket interior 

Engine options include the 174 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 172 bhp 2.2-litre diesel. The units are paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic
Have you seen our Mahindra Thar Roxx review yet? 
Click Here