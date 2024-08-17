When can you book the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

Mahindra recently launched the Thar Roxx, the new five-door version of the blockbuster Thar 3-door
Mahindra has announced starting prices for the Thar Roxx at ₹12.99 lakh, going up to ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rear Wheel Drive versions
The full prices will be announced at a later date
For those wanting to bring the Thar 5-door home, Mahindra has announced bookings will begin on October 3, 2024, online and at dealerships
Test drives for the Thar Roxx will commence from September 14 onwards
Deliveries are set to begin on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold in 6 variants - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L
The five-door SUV is underpinned by the new M-Glyde chassis with a longer wheelbase, and a more upmarket interior
Engine options include the 174 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 172 bhp 2.2-litre diesel. The units are paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic