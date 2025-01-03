These five major car brands are confirmed for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in India

With the list of carmakers slated for an appearance, the expo will be witness to some of the most anticipated and groundbreaking launches in the Indian passenger vehicles market. Here are five of the biggest car brands that are confirmed to showcase their new models at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

The Indian passenger vehicle industry has seen a flood of new and exciting entries in 2024, with several manufacturers introducing models across various segments. With the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo just around the corner, manufacturers are getting ready to start the year off properly with a volley of new launches. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to be held in Delhi from January 17, 2025, is going to put on showcase, India’s rapidly evolving auto sector.

1 Hyundai Motor India: The South Korean auto giant is all set to debut the Hyundai Creta Electric at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It is based on the carmaker's best-selling SUV, the ICE-powered Hyundai Creta. At launch, it will be the carmaker's third electric vehicle in its India portfolio following the Kona Electric and the Ioniq 5 SUV. Hyundai declared that two battery pack options— 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh (Long Range)—will be available for the Creta Electric. According to the carmaker, the 42 kWh variant can go 392 km on a single charge. Hyundai additionally claims the Creta Electric Long Range can travel 473 km between charges. The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been unveiled for the global markets recently, marking it as the third and largest electric vehicle globally from the South Korean automaker. It is expected to be showcased alongside the Creta Electric, and if launched, the Ioniq 9 will sit as a halo model at the top of the entire portfolio.

2 Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to debut the newly unveiled all-electric e Vitara in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production guise. This is the first-ever all-electric vehicle made by India’s largest carmaker and it was initially unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept. This year, the e Vitara broke cover globally for the first time at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy. The e Vitara will be available globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. While the range remains uncertain, it is estimated that the car can travel 400-550 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is only available in the 2WD model and promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh battery generates 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD variant. The 4WD with the same churns out 300 Nm of torque.

3 Toyota Kirloskar Motor: The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is another all-electric entry joining the list of cars debuting at this year’s Expo. It is the Japanese carmaker’s version of the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which is also set for a debut at the same event. It was first showcased in the form of the Suzuki eVX Urban SUV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. It shares the same underpinnings as the e Vitara and features a different design on the same profile. It will be available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options as well as both FWD and AWD variants. It is expected to offer a range similar to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

5 JSW MG Motor India: The MG Cyberster will be the halo product from JSW MG Motor India's portfolio after its launch and it will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The all-electric sports coupe will additionally mark the debut of the brand's premium retail channel, called MG Select. The MG Cyberster will be powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that claims to go for 510 km on a single full charge. The EV will produce 510 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm of maximum torque, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Additionally, the Gloster facelift could also be showcased at the Expo. It has been spotted testing on Indian roads and will bear the same design as the global-spec model of the SUV. The manufacturer is not expected to make any mechanical changes, but the Gloster facelift may come with a reworked interior with new features.

