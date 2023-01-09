Watch out Hyundai Creta! Honda releases teaser sketch of its incoming SUV

Honda Cars India on Monday released a teaser sketch of its incoming SUV that will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, among others. Honda is betting big on the SUV as it currently offers no such model in the market.

The teaser sketch shows the silhouette of the Honda SUV from the front anf the side, reflecting very muscular proportions. The typically stretched Honda front grille is evident and may be done in chrome while the LED DRL units on either side gets a sleek design treatment. There are also squarish fog lights lower down the bumper. Expect the head lights and the tail lights to be offered with LED technology as well. Additionally, the vehicle is likely to sit on 17-inch alloy wheels and is promising to boast of a high ground clearance. Up on top, the teaser image also showcases that the SUV will sport roof rails.

Designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, the SUV is also likely to be packed with a whole lot of in-cabin tech including an all-new main touchscreen interface, wireless phone charger, sunroof and ambient lighting, among others.

Honda's India product portfolio at present consists of Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, WR-V, Jazz and Amaze. The company also offered Civic premium sedan and CR-V premium SUV but had to take it off the shelves owing to lukewarm response. At a time when many rivals are betting big on SUV body style because of a massively increasing preference for such vehicles, the Japanese have been rather slow to move with the times. But the upcoming launch - likely in second half of 2023 - could finally provide the much-needed impetus to Honda's prospects here.

