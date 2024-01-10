Ahead of January 16 launch, the SUV has shed its cover completely
With the updated design, the midsize SUV looks significantly distinctive compared to the current model on sale
It carries the signature stying of Creta, but with a lot of subtle yet significant updates
The SUV gets a revamped front fascia, updated rear profile
The alloy wheel design of the Creta too has been updated
New Creta will come in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O)
Upon launch, it will revise rivalry with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc
There will be two petrol and one diesel motor options for Creta, while transmission choices will include 6-speed MT, IVT, DCT, 6-speed AT
Bookings for the SUV is already open at an amount of ₹25,000