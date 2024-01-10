Hyundai Creta facelift is the brand's biggest launch in 2024

Published Jan 10, 2024

Ahead of January 16 launch, the SUV has shed its cover completely

With the updated design, the midsize SUV looks significantly distinctive compared to the current model on sale

It carries the signature stying of Creta, but with a lot of subtle yet significant updates

The SUV gets a revamped front fascia, updated rear profile

The alloy wheel design of the Creta too has been updated

New Creta will come in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX(O)

Upon launch, it will revise rivalry with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc

There will be two petrol and one diesel motor options for Creta, while transmission choices will include 6-speed MT, IVT, DCT, 6-speed AT

Bookings for the SUV is already open at an amount of 25,000
