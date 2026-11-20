Toyota has released a teaser of the updated Innova Hycross ahead of its launch in India on November 25, 2026. The upcoming facelift will bring cosmetic changes to the popular MPV, with the first teaser offering a glimpse of a redesigned front fascia and revised lighting elements. The update is expected to bring additional features to the cabin, while a flex-fuel powertrain could also be part of the package.

The Innova Hycross was introduced in India in 2022 and is now set to receive its first major mid-life update. The facelift is expected to retain the MPV's familiar overall silhouette while introducing a few styling changes to give it a fresher appearance.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: What's new in the design?

The teaser reveals redesigned headlamps featuring new LED daytime running light (DRL) signatures. The lighting pattern appears to draw inspiration from the Toyota Taisor compact SUV, giving the updated MPV a slightly different front-end appearance.

The front grille is also expected to receive revisions as part of the facelift. The teaser further offers glimpses of black-finished outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and a shark-fin antenna. Chrome door handles are also visible, although these are likely to remain familiar elements of the MPV's design.

While the teaser does not reveal the entire exterior, the facelift is expected to retain the existing proportions and overall design while incorporating these styling updates.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected features

The upcoming Innova Hycross facelift could receive a technology upgrade inside the cabin. One of the expected additions is a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. These upgrades are expected to be similar to the equipment offered on the updated Indonesia-spec Innova Zenix.

The existing model already comes equipped with features such as an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 13-speaker JBL audio system, automatic dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. These features are likely to continue with the facelift, although Toyota is yet to confirm the complete equipment list for the India-spec model.

On the safety front, the updated MPV is expected to retain Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, electronic stability control and hill-hold assist, among other features.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected powertrain

The facelifted Innova Hycross is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 2.0-litre petrol strong-hybrid powertrain options. The former is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, while the hybrid version gets an e-CVT unit.

However, one of the more significant developments could be the introduction of a flex-fuel powertrain. The new setup is expected to be based on the naturally aspirated petrol engine, potentially expanding the MPV's fuel compatibility. Toyota is yet to reveal the exact specifications and technical details of this powertrain.

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected price and rivals

The updated Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to command a premium over the current model, which is priced between ₹18.70 lakh and ₹31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift could start at around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), although the official prices will be announced closer to its launch.

Once introduced, the updated MPV will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, which shares its underpinnings with the Hycross. It will also take on the Kia Carens Clavis in the premium family MPV space.

Toyota will reveal the complete design, feature list and powertrain details of the updated Innova Hycross on November 25.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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