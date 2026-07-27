⁠Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing; What’s new?

Japanese automaker Toyota has been spotted testing the facelift of the Innova Hycross with heavy camouflage. With road testing begun, it is expected to be launched in the Indian market either later this year or early next year. The petrol and petrol-strong hybrid MPV was launched in November 2022 and is expected to have a similar launch timeline this year. While it is expected to remain the same mechanically, it would boast a couple of design changes.

Toyota has begun testing the Innova Hycross facelift in India. Expected to launch by early 2027, it will feature refreshed styling, upgraded infotainment and unchanged petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains

Toyota Innova Hycross facelift: Expected design changes

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross facelift, which was spotted testing, has similarities to the upcoming Hilux, which is expected to launch in India tomorrow. The daytime running light (DRL) design is similar to the upcoming Hilux, while the grille is expected to feature an apparent honeycomb pattern replacing the trapezoidal front grille in the current iteration. The new grille could have a more SUV-like appearance, which would be similar across its SUV, pick-up and MPV range.

The headlamps have been slimmed down, with the hood being more upright, cementing the SUV-like appearance. The rear does not feature a lot of changes; however, the company may decide to switch things up as the MPV starts testing production-ready mules.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Expected interior changes

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is expected to boast a 12.3-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car services, chrome inserts around the AC vents, and black upholstery, among others. The infotainment system is expected to be borrowed from the upcoming Hilux. The 360-degree cameras are expected to get better optics compared to the current model.

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Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine options

The Toyota Innova Hycross is going to boast the same engine options as the current model. Two different engines are powering the Hycross: a 2.0L four-cylinder naturally aspirated TNGA petrol engine producing 170 bhp and 204 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder naturally aspirated TNGA petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor being powered by a 1.7-kWh battery pack producing a peak power output of 186 bhp and 191 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

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