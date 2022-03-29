Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1

Toyota Motor and Mercedes-Benz are among the carmakers in India who have announced that they will hike the prices of its cars starting from April 1.

Foreign carmakers in India are all set to hike prices of their cars and SUVs from next month. Japanese carmaker Toyota, German brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have announced price hikes across their lineup which will be effective from April 1. Toyota Motor, which recently launched the 2022 Glanza facelift premium hatchback, will increase the prices of its cars by about four percent. The German brands are going to hike prices of their cars by at least 3 percent. The reason behind these hikes are attributed to rising input costs.

Toyota was the last to announce price hike of its cars last week. The Japanese carmaker, which sells popular models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, Vellfire, Urban Cruiser and Glanza in the Indian markets, said the hike will impact all six models currently available for customers.

Toyota is also expected to launch its seventh model in India soon. The official launch of the 2022 Hilux pickup truck, which it unveiled on January 20 this year, has been deferred from the earlier date in March. The carmaker has also stopped bookings and has not shared new launch date yet.

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz had announced a price hike of its cars by up to three percent. The German brand said that the prices of cars like the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class limousine, GLA, GLC and GLS, besides the AMG GT 63S 4-door coupe among others. The hike in prices would mean that cost of a Mercedes car could go up by anything between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) from next month.

Audi India will also hike prices of its models across the lineup by a similar margin. The German carmaker, which sells models like A4, A6, A8, Q2, Q5, Q8 and electric cars like e-tron, had earlier announced a price hike in January too.

BMW India will hike the prices of its models in India by up to 3.5%. The German auto giant currently offers a number of locally-made models like 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman. The Germans also recently brought in the iX electric SUV via the CBU route.

