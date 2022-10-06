Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo

After a massive disruptive time, the Delhi Auto Expo is ready to be back in 2023. This time several automakers plan to surprise auto enthusiasts with some exciting cars and SUVs. Slated to take place in January 2023, this will be the biggest automotive event in India after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every edition of the Delhi Auto Expo witnesses a wide range of new cars and concepts debuting in the country. The upcoming edition, too, won't be any different.

Here are the top cars and SUVs that are expected to make an appearance at the event.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

One of the most awaited and exciting car launches in the Indian market will be the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The automaker showcased the Jimny SUV at its pavilion during the last Auto Expo back in 2020. The SUV has already been spotted testing across India a couple of times. It will likely make its India at the upcoming Auto Expo next year. Upon launch, Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be sold through the Nexa premium retail network, competing with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV is another interesting and most awaited car coming to the Indian market and is likely to break cover at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo. The Tata Altorz EV will be the all-electric version of the premium hatchback. With this model, Tata Motors will be one step ahead in the premium hatchback category, where the Altorz competes with Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Expected to be based on the ALFA platform, the Altroz EV will also enhance the automaker's market share in the Indian electric car market, where Tata currently sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

