HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top Cars Expected To Debut At The 2023 Delhi Auto Expo

Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo

2023 Delhi Auto Expo will be the biggest automotive event in India after 2020.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 14:32 PM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz EV are expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz EV are expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz EV are expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz EV are expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.

After a massive disruptive time, the Delhi Auto Expo is ready to be back in 2023. This time several automakers plan to surprise auto enthusiasts with some exciting cars and SUVs. Slated to take place in January 2023, this will be the biggest automotive event in India after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every edition of the Delhi Auto Expo witnesses a wide range of new cars and concepts debuting in the country. The upcoming edition, too, won't be any different.

(Also Read: Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year)

Here are the top cars and SUVs that are expected to make an appearance at the event.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

One of the most awaited and exciting car launches in the Indian market will be the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The automaker showcased the Jimny SUV at its pavilion during the last Auto Expo back in 2020. The SUV has already been spotted testing across India a couple of times. It will likely make its India at the upcoming Auto Expo next year. Upon launch, Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be sold through the Nexa premium retail network, competing with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV is another interesting and most awaited car coming to the Indian market and is likely to break cover at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo. The Tata Altorz EV will be the all-electric version of the premium hatchback. With this model, Tata Motors will be one step ahead in the premium hatchback category, where the Altorz competes with Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Expected to be based on the ALFA platform, the Altroz EV will also enhance the automaker's market share in the Indian electric car market, where Tata currently sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz EV Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures
Across five generations, 25 years of Honda City sedan summed up in pictures
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city