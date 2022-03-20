Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year

HT Auto
The Auto Expo has been confirmed from January 13-18, 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 01:09 PM
File photo of the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. (PTI)
The next edition of Auto Expo is scheduled to be held from January 13-18 next year, after having been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February of 2020 amid fears of starting of the spread of the coronavirus across the world.

The auto show was earlier scheduled to take place in February this year at Greater Noida but it got postponed due to the worsening situation due to the pandemic. However, now the the motor show is confirmed from January 13-18 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. 

The date of January 11 will be exclusively reserved for the media while on January 12, an inaugural ceremony will be held for the media, special guests and dealers, the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI. On the other hand, the auto components show would take place at the revamped Pragati Maidan complex.

The Auto Expo sees participation from various OEMs from around the world that showcase their future products for the Indian market. However, in its business-to-consumer (B2C) nature and given the fact that it is visited by large crowds, Menon had last year said that the magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognised the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due and the possible third wave at that point of time.

He had noted that safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Auto Expo was the top most priority for SIAM. In 2020, the auto show saw a total footfall of over six lakh visitors. The country's flagship auto show had witnessed around 70 product launches and unveils, and 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 01:06 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo Auto Expo 2023 coronavirus
