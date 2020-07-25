While car lovers are swooning over the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, there's another Mercedes-based creation that can leave them spellbound. And it's not for the faint-hearted.

Meet the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro ‘Tattoo Edition’ that features flying skulls on the interior. The car has been modified by Europe-based Carlex Design that specialises in designing and manufacturing unique automotive interiors.

The uniqueness of the supercar is taken to another level with a deep green brushed exterior finish. To match the body, the car also gets new brushed silver alloy wheels along with some black and carbon fibre accents.

Interior of Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Tattoo Edition. (Photo Courtesy: Carlex Design Europe Facebook page)

However, the highlight of the 'Tattoo Edition' is its striking interior. As mentioned above, the seats are tattooed with flying skulls and some floral accents, just like old-school tattoo art. The frames of the seats are done in deep green leather. The green theme runs across the dashboard, top of door cards, centre armrest and seat belts. Most other portions are finished in black Alcantara including the steering wheel. The wheel also bears Carlex Design's logo instead of Mercedes' three-pointed star.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Tattoo Edition. (Photo Courtesy: Carlex Design Europe Facebook page)

The price of the car has not been revealed but it will surely set the owner back by a fortune. Carlex Design has dared enthusiasts to either ride the new beast or die. The company's Facebook post reads, " [It is] a car meant for those who are bold enough to grab the wheel of this superb machine. Will you dare to ride it?"

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro shares the GT R's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 585 bhp (430 kW). The supercar is capable of hitting 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.