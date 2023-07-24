Copyright © HT Media Limited
This 14-year-old boy is linked to theft of 39 Kia cars. Details here

Since the vulnerability of select Hyundai and Kia cars was leaked online, a viral TikTok challenge has resulted in a spike in theft of the Hyundai and Kia models. The latest in the related news series comes in the form of the arrest of a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly involved in theft or attempt of theft of 39 Kia models. FOX4 has reported that the 14-year-old boy was caught redhandedly while stealing a car.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM
Select Hyundai and Kia cars have faced major vulnerability issues when they were found prone to theft.

The boy was reportedly involved in 39 Kia car theft cases. The report quoted police saying that the juveniles are looking online to see how they can steal the vehicles and they are sharing it with each other. Social media has helped in spreading of the news that some Kia and Hyundai cars are incredibly easy to steal once someone enters into the cabin. The cars in question don't come equipped with engine immobilizer. Hence, when someone removes the ignition cylinder, starting the car becomes easier.

Over the last few months, the trend became viral and several Hyundai and Kia models in the US were stolen using similar tricks. This even resulted in the Hyundai and Kia recalling some of their vehicles to fix the issue in the cars. Also, the Hyundai and Kia owners who own potentially vulnerable models, faced problems from insurance companies as well, as several insurers simply denied providing insurance coverage for the affected vehicles.

In an attempt to mitigate the vulnerability of these Kia and Hyundai models, the two South Korean auto manufacturers have offered the potentially affected owners some solutions, which included free software updates, offering club wheel lock and installation of a third-party engine immobilizer.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM IST
