Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes costlier. Here are some alternatives worth considering

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has carved a strong reputation for itself in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While the hatchbacks have been witnessing shrinking sales numbers over the last few years owing to the rising demand and popularity for SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback sees tough competition in its own segment as well.

In the premium hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the widely popular cars. However, it faces rivalry from competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and even its sibling the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Sold through the Nexa premium retail network, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has recently received a price hike, ranging up to ₹9,000. The Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, and Alpha AGS trims of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have become costlier by up to ₹9,000. Simultaneously, all other variants now command a premium of ₹4,000 each compared to the previous pricing.

With the Maruti Suzuki Baleno being dearer now compared to a month ago, here are your other choices.