HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Thar To Bolero: Save Up To 1 Lakh On These Mahindra Suvs In December

Thar to Bolero: Save up to 1 lakh on these Mahindra SUVs in December

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on some of its popular SUVs in India till the end of this month. The carmaker has announced benefits worth up to 1 lakh this month on several models, which includes the likes of its flagship SUVs Thar and XUV300. The offer will be applicable till December ends before prices of most of these models are set to rise. Mahindra has not included models like Scorpio Classic or the recently-launched Scorpio N and the flagship SUV XUV700 under the scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 16:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with the maximum benefits among all other SUVs from the carmaker in December.
Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with the maximum benefits among all other SUVs from the carmaker in December.
Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with the maximum benefits among all other SUVs from the carmaker in December.
Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with the maximum benefits among all other SUVs from the carmaker in December.

Here is a look at how much one can save to buy a Mahindra SUV in the next 20 days.

Mahindra XUV300

The SUV that has received the biggest discount among all other Mahindra offerings this month is the sub-compact model XUV300. The rival to Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet will get benefits of up to 1 lakh this month. According to the carmaker, around 53,000 benefits will be offered on the W4 variant while the top spec W8 (O) variant comes with maximum benefit of up to 1 lakh. The W6 and W8 variants will get discounts of up to 90,000. Even the TurboSport variants have also received benefits of 60,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The more urban-centric version of Mahindra's most popular and best-selling SUV gets the second highest discount among all SUVs in the stable. Mahindra is offering up to 95,000 benefits on the Bolero Neo SUV, offered in N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O) variants. The highest benefit is reserved for the top-spec variant while the others will get up tound 80,000 benefit.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.2 kmpl | 129 bhp
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Mahindra Bolero

Bolero, Mahindra's rugged, go-anywhere SUV, gets benefits of up to 75,000 this month. The top-spec B6 (O) gets the maximum benefits while the other variants are offered with discounts of up to 55,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The three-row MPV, which competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber among others, is being offered with discounts of up to 60,200 this month. While the base M2 trim gets the maximum benefits, the top two trims M4 and M6 gets benefits of up to 55,200.

Mahindra Thar

Launched in August 2020, the new generation Thar has been one of the most popular models from the carmaker. Mahindra is offering up to 50,000 benefits on the off-road SUV this month. The discount is applicable on the petrol variants of the SUV, while the diesel variants get up to 40,000 discount.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: XUV300 Thar Bolero Bolero Neo Marazzo Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Harley_Davidson_Nightster
Harley Davidson Nightster showcased at IBW 2022
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s most hi-tech expressway tomorrow: Check details
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s most hi-tech expressway tomorrow: Check details
In pics: BMW XM, the flagship SUV of the brand with 644 bhp
In pics: BMW XM, the flagship SUV of the brand with 644 bhp
BMW launches its most powerful car in India. Check details
BMW launches its most powerful car in India. Check details
BMW's best-selling sport bike launched in a more powerful avatar
BMW's best-selling sport bike launched in a more powerful avatar
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city